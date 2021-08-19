FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered by Analyst

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of OTLY opened at 15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 21.43. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
