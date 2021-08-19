FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lowered by Analyst

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.75.

Shares of OTLY opened at 15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 21.43. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

