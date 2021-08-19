Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,552,000 after acquiring an additional 522,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

