Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $24.06 million and $715,626.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00056393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.00848767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00047602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00103505 BTC.

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

