Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

