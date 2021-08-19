Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.87. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

