Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

NASDAQ:WALDU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,037. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

