InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $422,000.

IPVIU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,197. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

