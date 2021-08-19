Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Turmeric Acquisition were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 458,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period.

Shares of TMPMU stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

