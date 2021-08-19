NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Fox-Davies Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Fox-Davies Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

NTAP stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,302. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

