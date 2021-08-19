Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $857,000 in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $681,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITQ remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,785. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

