Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

