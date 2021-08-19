L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Holdings Raised by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.