CDK Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,457% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.