Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Drops By 33.2%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

