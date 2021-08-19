Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRQS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

