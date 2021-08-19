HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $218,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $255.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $259.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

