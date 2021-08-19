Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 122.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,114,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.