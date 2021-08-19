Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $388,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

BA opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

