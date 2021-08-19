Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 171.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at about $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $20,000,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $18,521,000.

Shares of ACQRU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

