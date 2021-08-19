Choate Investment Advisors Has $372,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

