159,068 Shares in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of ACON S2 Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

STWO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.