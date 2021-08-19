Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,188,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 281,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ConocoPhillips worth $255,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

