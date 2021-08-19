Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.