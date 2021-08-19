Xion Finance Price Reaches $0.0752 on Major Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $312,066.59 and approximately $2,502.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00144722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00150041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.83 or 0.99937369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00908553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.61 or 0.00724410 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,151,690 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.