Plian Hits Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $87,659.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00846263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 833,906,351 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

