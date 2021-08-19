TokenPay (TPAY) Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $129,779.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,604.45 or 0.99846988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00040605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00073853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001034 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010752 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

