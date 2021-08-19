Head-To-Head Analysis: The Chemours (NYSE:CC) vs. Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and The Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and The Chemours’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.55 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.52 The Chemours $4.97 billion 1.10 $219.00 million $1.98 16.68

The Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Chemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Chemours has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and The Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% The Chemours 4.57% 61.31% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ecovyst and The Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Chemours 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. The Chemours has a consensus target price of $37.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than The Chemours.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of The Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Chemours beats Ecovyst on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials. Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications. The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

