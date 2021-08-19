3,408 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $272.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

