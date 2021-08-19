Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.