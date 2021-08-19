Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $265.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.