SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 788 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $259.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $264.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

