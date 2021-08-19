New Potomac Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,716.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.