Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,012 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $311,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

