Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Hold”

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 146.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

