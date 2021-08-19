Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $339.99 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Charter Communications worth $339,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $785.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $793.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $729.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

