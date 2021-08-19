Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.87% from the stock’s previous close.

AMYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.79. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

