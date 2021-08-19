Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.87% from the stock’s previous close.
AMYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.
NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.79. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
