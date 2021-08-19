SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.28 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

