EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

