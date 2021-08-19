Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

