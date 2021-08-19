Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
NYSE DQ opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.
