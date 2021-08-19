MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

MTZ opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

