Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 120 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $170.00 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $248.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.83.

