SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SenesTech by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 98.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

