STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

