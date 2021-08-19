1,316 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $386.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

