Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.77 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,403 shares of company stock worth $86,424,041. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

