SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

