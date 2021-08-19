Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

