Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46. WestRock has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.