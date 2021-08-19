$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.09. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.